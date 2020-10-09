United Cargo’s Krems to present at Cargo Airport Growth Summit

Air Cargo World is delighted to announce that Jan Krems, president of United Airlines Cargo, will join the speaker faculty at Cargo Airport Growth Summit.

Krems will present in a session titled, “Specialty Cargo in focus: Pandemic shipments,” during which he will discuss how airports worldwide have in the past six months turned their focus to the unprecedented volumes of personal protective equipment (PPE) transported by airlines; the handling requirements airlines have imposed on airports; and longer-term opportunities on the horizon. This pre-recorded presentation will be made available to attendees from 1:30 pm EST on Nov. 18.

Since March, United has operated more than 5,000 cargo-only flights with widebody passenger aircraft and was the only major U.S. airline to post a growth in cargo revenue and traffic in the second quarter.

In his current role, Krems oversees all of United’s cargo operations, including sales and marketing, customer service and product quality. He previously maintained a 27-year career at KLM Cargo, where he served as vice president of worldwide customer service and oversaw the company’s merger with Air France Cargo.

This year’s virtual Cargo Airport Growth Summit runs Nov. 17-18 on a digital platform that allows for panels, live discussion and Q&A, as well as one-on-one networking. More information, along with the complete conference agenda, is available here.

