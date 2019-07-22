Cargojet handles record volumes supporting Amazon’s Prime Week

Today, Canada-based cargo airline Cargojet announced that it handled record volumes and added capacity to support burgeoning e-commerce demand for overnight delivery during e-tailer Amazon’s “Prime Week” shopping event last week.

Cargojet reportedly handled over 500 tonnes more than an average week of cargo and operated 23 additional flights to support deliveries during Prime Week, according to a Yahoo Finance press release.

Even in weak cargo markets, leaders in air cargo tell Air Cargo World that they expect the e-commerce boom to continue. Given these expectations, e-commerce has been a major driver of growth across the industry as seen through the expansion of facilities, logistics services and business agreements.

