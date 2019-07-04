DSV Air & Sea continues global expansion with Pittsburgh location

This week, logistics provider DSV Air & Sea Inc., a subsidiary of Danish logistics provider DSV, announced it will open a branch in Pittsburgh, Pa. The new office will be the company’s 36th Air & Sea location in the United States.

The new branch office will be located adjacent to Pittsburgh international Airport (PIT), where the company will provide airfreight, oceanfreight, customs clearance and cargo insurance services. Details regarding the opening date for the office have not yet been announced.

The move continues the global expansion efforts of DSV, which broke ground on a new office in Canada and Northern Europe over the past year. The Danish logistics giant also announced a new partnership with retailer Marimekko to tackle e-commerce in China just last month.

