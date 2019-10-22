E-commerce drives Tigers’ plans for multi-million-euro Rotterdam mega hub 

Tigers UK and Europe, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based logistics company Tigers Logistics, announced its plans to build a mega hub facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The move is intended to support anticipated growth in both e-commerce and global customer demand.

The multi-million-euro mega hub will replace Tigers’ existing Rotterdam facility and will be more than 550,000 square feet with space for 60,000 pallet positions and 550,000 bin locations. The structure is located near multi-modal transport options and will include roof-top solar panels. The center will also be equipped with Tigers’ cloud-based SmartHub:Connect technology, which serves to provide IT-infrastructure to customers via mobile app that they can use to manage and track their shipments in real time. Tigers has selected real estate developer DHG to carry out the construction process for the facility, which is expected to be officially opened in April 2020.

E-commerce is a driving feature of this facility’s development as Tigers reports that of its orders processed in Rotterdam, those related to the e-commerce sector make up 70%, which the company anticipates will continue to grow along with customer demand. Tigers intends for the Rotterdam mega hub to support this projection as an “advanced omnichannel fulfilment center and Tigers’ biggest single operation in Europe.”

The hub also continues Tigers’ global expansion plans, most recently seen in the company’s opening of new space in Miami and South Africa over the past year.

