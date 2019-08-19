Tigers South Africa opens Johannesburg e-commerce center

Today, Tigers South Africa, subsidiary of Hong Kong-based logistics company Tigers Logistics, announced the opening of an e-commerce center at its warehouse facility in Johannesburg, South Africa. The logistics provider said it invested in the center to support growing global e-commerce markets.

The center is equipped with an IT infrastructure connected to Tiger’s ScanPak, which allows staff to conduct scan checks while packing shipments and create waybills for packages. Together, the IT infrastructure and app are intended to ensure efficient operations at the facility. Following use of the app at this facility, it will roll out the use of the app at its Cape Town warehouse by the end of August, Tigers South Africa said.

“E-commerce is a key market for Tigers, particularly as digital technology and online retail continues to drive innovation in the logistics and supply chain sector,” said Tigers CEO Andres Jilings. “The new dedicated e-commerce center in South Africa is an important investment in the future direction of Tigers and is a testament to the hard work of the team in South Africa in developing the facility,” he continued.

The parent company has made major expansions since the start of the year, including doubling its storage capacity in Miami, adding cargo screening tech to its operations in Australia, and expanding its digitalized services as the launch customer for freight rate quote startup, Doozee.

