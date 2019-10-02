Latest News

LOT Cargo adopts CSafe Global temp-controlled active containers 

Chelsea Toczauer

Poland-based LOT Cargo has become the latest carrier to offer CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP active temperature-controlled containers, CSafe announced Tuesday. 

According to the statement, the products will support LOT Cargo temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and life science shipments throughout the carrier’s network, which includes direct links between the key markets of Europe with the U.S., AsiaPacific and India. 

The move continues CSafe’s growth, as the company recently opened a cool-container service near Amsterdam and has seen its products adopted by other carriers, including LATAM Cargo and Swiss World Cargo over the last several months. 

