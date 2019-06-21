Virgin Atlantic to expand network and fleet

Earlier this week, Virgin Atlantic Cargo announced its order for 14 A330-900neo aircraft.Of the 14 aircraft ordered, the carrier will purchase eight and lease six, with the option to order six more moving forward.

The order, valued at $4.1 billion, is one step in Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s program to replace 100% of its aircraft over a ten year period. According to Virgin Atlantic Cargo, the A330-900neo aircraft will also be 13% more fuel and carbon efficient than the existing A330-300 these new aircraft will be replacing. The aircraft will also contribute to the carrier’s aim to improve its fuel efficiency by 32% from 2014 to 2024.

These aircraft will provide increased cargo capacity for the carrier as it prepares for the opening of its new facility at Heathrow (LHR) and recent expansion its route network. The carrier also attained pharma authorization for its operations at LHR, last month.

