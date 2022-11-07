Torsten Helk, senior manager of dangerous goods at Geodis, will join Air Cargo World ’s upcoming webinar panel discussion “Dangerous goods in focus: Shoring up air cargo logistics” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

In this third installment of Air Cargo World ’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss how visibility and compliance are making dangerous goods (DG) shipments safer and more efficient, challenges in DG transport and new technologies to be implemented, among other topics.

Helk oversees the DG team at Geodis, which handles transportation, international maritime compliance and sea-air regulations for DG. He also holds the European Community accreditation of Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor from the Scottish Qualification Authority. Prior to joining the company in 2020, Helk spent more than 40 years working in international transportation, specializing in DG and regulatory compliance.

Helk and other panelists, including dnata’s Guillaume Crozier, senior vice president of cargo, United Arab Emirates, and Flexport’s Travis Falasco, head of dangerous goods, will participate in the discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Senior Associate Editor Ivan De Luce. The session will close with a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Learn more about the webinar and register here.