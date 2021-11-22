Marcel Kuijn, global head of pharmaceutical logistics at Air France-KLM Cargo, will join Air Cargo World’s live webinar discussion on “Keeping your cool: Perishable and pharma air cargo in the capacity crunch,” scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. ET.

In the sixth and final installment in Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, airfreight executives will join a live panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, covering cool-chain technology investments, the impact of the capacity shortage on cool-chain shipments and how operators are preparing for growth in pharma and perishable shipments, among other topics. The conversation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

Register or learn more about the free webinar. Watch Air Cargo World’s previous webinar on cargo airport innovation here.