Executives with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and freight forwarder CEVA Logistics are joining the upcoming live webinar panel discussion on “Commercial shifts in cargo booking: New approaches for future success,” scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. ET.

In Air Cargo World’s second webinar of 2021, industry leaders will come together to discuss how the pandemic has altered the carrier-forwarder relationship, and what adaptations airfreight operators should consider for success in their commercial operations in the new environment. The discussion will cover the current stage of digitization for dynamic pricing and digital cargo booking; shifts in capacity agreements and contracts; and changing relationships between cargo carriers and 3PLs as the industry adapts to new dynamics.

Taking part in the panel discussion are Richard Broekman, SVP global sales and commercial development at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, and Peter Penseel, COO of airfreight with CEVA Logistics. Broekman and Penseel, alongside executives with American Airlines and DB Schenker, will discuss how developing commercial trends affect global airfreight and their own businesses in a session moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston. Attendees will also be able to engage with the panelists through live Q&A during the webinar.

Learn more about this free webinar and register here. View the first webinar in the 2021 series here.