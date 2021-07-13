Niels Larsen, president at DSV North America, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar panel discussion, “Spotlight on ULDS: Blueprints for container best practices,” on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. ET.

Industry leaders will come together for our third webinar of 2021 to discuss current market strategies and technological improvements related to ULD movement. The discussion will highlight carrier and forwarder approaches to improving the bottom line through better container management; the business case for better ULD technology; keeping on top of container shortages and imbalances; and strategies for minimizing container losses and damages.

DSV Panalpina’s Larsen, along with executives from UPS and dnata, will take part in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston. The panel will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View the previous webinar in the 2021 series here.