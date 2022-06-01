United Airlines and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) executives will join the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit for a panel discussion on “Sustainability technology and implications” on Tuesday, June 7 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Aaron Robinson serves as senior manager of environmental sustainability at United Airlines and David Clark is global head of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) at WFS.

Robinson has managed United’s Eco-Skies program for six years and created the Eco-Skies Alliance, the largest corporate customer SAF program. He began his career in sustainability with Northwest Airlines and later Delta Airlines, overseeing compliance and leading internal sustainability programs.

Meanwhile, Clark leads and manages standards and systems for HSSE for all airport services, including cargo handling, ground handling, security and aircraft fueling for WFS’ 300 airline partners. He previously served as head of ground handling operations quality and training at British Airways.

The two will engage with fellow panelists Camille Vanderghote from Bollore Logistics and Jana Schebera from Rhenus Logistics on digital tracking of carbon emissions, balancing sustainability with client needs and initiatives and procurement strategy for SAF.

