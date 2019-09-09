Sinotrans joins WebCargo by Freightos for direct ebooking

Sinotrans Global E-commerce Logistics (Sinoair) announced with Freightos today that it is introducing direct ebooking alongside other online forwarding features using WebCargo by Freightos.

According to today’s statement, Sinoair customers will now be able to pull global contract rates, access dynamic pricing information and instantly book online with more than 10 airlines currently integrated with Freightos. Sinoair is touting the platform as unique in allowing agents and shippers to book directly, while most ebooking platforms cater to freight forwarders.

Freightos launched its real-time airfreight pricing product in June of this year. In addition to Sinoair, IAG Cargo and United Cargo have incorporated WebCargo by Freightos into their operations this year.

