Eric Wilson, chief commercial officer at Amerijet, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar discussion, “Keeping your cool: Perishable and pharma air cargo in the capacity crunch,” scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. ET.

The discussion will bring together industry stakeholders for Air Cargo World’s sixth and final webinar of the 2021 series, where panelists will discuss improvements in cool-chain technology and the impact of modal shifts on the pharma supply chain, among other topics.

Wilson, alongside executives from Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo and JAS Worldwide, will participate in a panel moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. Watch Air Cargo World’s previous webinar on cargo airport innovation here.