Guillaume Crozier, divisional vice president of operations and product development for dnata, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar panel discussion, “Spotlight on ULDS: Blueprints for container best practices,” on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. ET.

Industry leaders within the airfreight industry will come together to discuss market strategies and technological advancements surrounding ULD movement. The discussion will highlight the state of digitalization for ULD management systems, positioning strategies, visibility and accountability, and more.

Crozier, along with executives from DSV Panalpina, UPS and ULD Care, will take part in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View the previous webinar in the 2021 series here.