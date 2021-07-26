Randy Chappell, global manager, ULD Control at UPS, and ULD Board Chair at IATA, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar panel discussion, “Spotlight on ULDS: Blueprints for container best practices,” on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. ET.

The discussion will bring together industry leaders from freight forwarders, industry groups, handlers and express providers for Air Cargo World’s third webinar of 2021. Panelists will consider ULD best practices, technology and digitalization initiatives, market considerations around ULD movement, loss and damage prevention for containers, and ULD chain of custody issues, among other topics.

Chappell, along with executives from dnata, DSV Panalpina, and industry group ULD Care, will take part in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.